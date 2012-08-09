(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar National Bank's (QNB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
QNB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high
probability of support available to the bank from the Qatari authorities if
needed. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the ability and willingness of
Qatar to support QNB given its dominant franchise, key role in the economy and
the government's 50% strategic stake in the bank. Fitch has also considered the
authorities' strong track record of support for the domestic banking system.
The VR reflects QNB's strong financial metrics, specifically its revenue
generation capability, robust profitability, low non-performing loans (NPL)
ratio and solid liquidity and capital position. High loan and deposit
concentrations, which would otherwise constrain the rating, are mitigated by
QNB's borrowers and depositors being primarily lower risk Qatari government
agencies. Fitch's stress tests show that the bank has strong capital and
liquidity buffers which can comfortably offset downward scenarios.
QNB continues to expand rapidly owing to increasing exposure to the government
sector on the back of Qatar's substantial infrastructure spending. Given QNB's
size and franchise, as well as close links to the government, large volumes of
public business flow through to the bank, ensuring solid earnings and
profitability. Fitch believes these trends will continue as long as the
operating environment remains healthy and the government remains supportive of
infrastructure development. The bank's high reliance on the government sector
and overall lack of diversification presents a binary risk for the business
model. QNB bank is addressing concentration risk through a focus on
international expansion.
Asset quality remains sound, although NPLs rose by 69% at end-2011 due to
several bad loans in the corporate segment. Nevertheless, QNB's NPL ratio
(end-June 2012: 1.1%, with reserve coverage of 123%) is one of the lowest in the
region and this is likely to continue despite its growth strategy. The bank's
capacity to absorb higher losses through recurring earnings, reserves and
capital are strong rating factors.
QNB benefits from a large and stable deposit base (88% of non-equity funding at
end-H112), with large and continuing funding support from government deposits.
Its liquidity position remains comfortable with a Fitch calculated
loans/deposits ratio of 97% at end-H112 and a large balance of liquid assets
including substantial holdings of Qatari government debt securities.
With a core capital ratio of 26% at end-H112, Fitch considers the bank to be
well capitalised. QNB raised QAR12.7bn through a rights issue in 2011 which
boosted capital. This level of capital is prudent given its sensitivity to loan
concentrations and focus on growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Qatari
authorities to provide timely support to QNB. Given Qatar's robust economy and
the authorities' strong track record of support for local banks downside
pressure is considered low.
Downside pressure on the VR could result from a sharp deterioration in the
domestic operating environment as it will directly impact QNB's financial
metrics and prospects. Fitch does not expect any such deterioration given the
government's on-going, highly supportive investment and influence in
infrastructure development. The VR could also be sensitive to any emergence of
aggressive or weak underwriting standards as the bank continues to focus on
rapid growth as well as uncontrolled overseas expansion. The concern on the
latter is if QNB overpays for an acquisition or if it leads to a weakening of
asset quality.
There is limited upside potential given its already high level.
QNB is the largest bank in Qatar, holding around 45% of system assets. The bank
is 50% owned by the government through the Qatar Investment Authority. The
domestic franchise is complemented by an expanding network of regional and
international associates and subsidiaries. QNB continues to focus on
international expansion to diversify the franchise; at end-June 2012,
international operations contributed to a healthy 16% of consolidated net
income.
The rating actions are as follows:
QNB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
VR affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
QNB Finance Limited
Senior Unsecured Notes (guaranteed by QNB) affirmed at 'A+'
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to
here