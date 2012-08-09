Canada home resales edge lower in January -CREA
OTTAWA, Feb 15 Resales of Canadian homes fell 1.3 percent in January from December, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Wednesday.
Aug 09 ENBD Asset Finance Company No.1 Limited
* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to Series 5 Notes to be issued by ENBD Asset Finance Company No. 1 Limited
ENBD ASSET FINANCE COMPANY NO. 1 LIMITED ....USD 26m Series 5 Notes due 2014 issued by ENBD Asset Finance Company No. 1 Limited and Guaranteed by Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, Assigned (P)A3
MADRID, Feb 15 Spain's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it would follow a recent ruling by Europe's top court that forces banks to pay customers around 4 billion euros ($4.2 bln) in compensation related to disputed mortgage clauses.
KINSHASA, Feb 15 A possible plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend a rule on "conflict minerals" could help fund armed groups and contribute to a surge in unrest in central Africa, regional states said on Wednesday.