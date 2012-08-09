(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the Slovak Republic (A/Stable/A-1) under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. We place Slovakia in BCRA group '4', along with countries such as the Czech Republic, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, and Qatar. For the full report, see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Slovakia," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry risk--where Slovakia ranks '4' and '4', respectively.

Our economic risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that Slovakia has "intermediate risk" in "economic resilience," "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

We view Slovakia as having a competitive, export-oriented economy operating within the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone). This means that it is subject to economic swings affecting its largest trade partners. Low private-sector leverage reduces the risks stemming from relatively high loan growth before the global recession of 2008-2009 and from house price inflation, which is currently reversing.

Our industry risk score of '4' reflects our opinion that the country faces "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework," "competitive dynamics," and "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

Industry risk in Slovakia's banking industry is supported by widespread foreign ownership and eurozone membership, which introduce expertise and the potential for government support, respectively. Further support derives from the high stability of market shares; strong and resilient profitability, albeit weakened by a bank levy introduced early this year; and a large customer deposit-oriented funding base.

We classify the Slovak government as "supportive" toward its private-sector banks. In our view, the government relies on prudent policies to maintain a sound banking sector.

