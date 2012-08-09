(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3's class A1 and A2 notes, due to our view on counterparty risk.

-- Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 is a small loan transaction that closed in April 2008.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 Ltd.'s class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in this transaction. This followed the lowering to 'A+' from 'AA-' of our long-term rating on Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1), the guaranteed investment contract (GIC) provider (see "Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65 European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating Actions," published on Jan. 31, 2012, and "Research Update: Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements.

The GIC arrangements do not incorporate a counterparty replacement framework in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Under these criteria, without the incorporation of replacement mechanisms or equivalent remedies in the terms of the agreement with the counterparty, and if there are no other mitigating factors, our rating on the supported security would generally be no higher than our long-term rating on the counterparty.

As a result, we have today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3's class A1 and A2 notes, in line with our 'A+' long-term rating on Barclays Bank.

Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 is a small loan U.K. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in 2008. The loan pool currently comprises 37 loans secured on 39 properties in the light industrial, office, other, residential, restaurant, and retail sectors. All properties are located throughout the U.K.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology and Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

On June 4, 2012, we published a Request For Comment outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology"). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow and value. We therefore anticipate limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.

However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments. An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

