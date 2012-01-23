(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Rajshekhar Constructions Private Limited (RCPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The rating reflects RCPL's weak credit profile, as reflected by low EBITDA interest coverage of 1.5x and high net financial leverage of 4.3x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11). Revenue declined by 16% yoy to INR400.9m in FY11, due to delayed execution at the project site from more-than-expected rainfalls; though margins improved to 8.5% (FY10: 6.2%). The ratings are also constrained by the regional and client concentration risks as around 60% of RCPL's contracts are executed for the Assam state government in north east India.

The ratings, however, draw support from the company's strong order book of INR1059.3m (2.6x FY11 revenue) as on December 2011 and over five-decade-long experience of its founders' in civil construction.

Positive rating guidelines include EBITDA interest coverage of above 2x. Negative rating guidelines include EBITDA interest coverage of below 1.2x.

Incorporated in 1958, RCPL is Guwahati-based civil contractor engaged in the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, irrigation projects for government undertakings.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to RCPL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR90m fund based limits: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR150m non fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'