UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 10 West China Cement
* Moody's sees no immediate concerns for West China Cement from short seller's report.There is no pressure on its Ba3 corporate family and senior unsecured debt ratings. At the same time, the rating outlook remains negative, reflecting the consideration that its credit metrics, especially interest coverage, are under pressure from its fast expansion and weak cement prices.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts