UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- China Qinfa Group Ltd. --------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Hong Kong
Mult. CUSIP6: 16951G
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Aug-2012 NR/-- NR/--
03-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts