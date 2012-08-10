UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 10 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sony Capital Corp. ------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569#
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569L
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569M
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569P
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569R
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
14-Oct-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts