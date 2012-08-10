(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia 10-Aug-2012

Eximbank)

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Indonesia

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia Eximbank) reflects full ownership and strong support by the government of Indonesia. The bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'bb-' reflects its high asset concentration and narrow liquidity profile due to its reliance on wholesale funding. The bank's strong capitalization underpins its stand-alone credit profile.

We consider Indonesia Eximbank to be a key public policy institution, benefiting from ongoing and potential extraordinary support from the government. Therefore, in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we equalize the rating on Indonesia Eximbank with the sovereign ratings on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).

We believe the Indonesian government is almost certain to provide extraordinary support to the bank if needed. Our view is based on our assessment of the critical importance of Indonesia Eximbank's policy role and its integral link with the government. Indonesia Eximbank was set up in 1999 to support the national export and trade program. Since inception, the government has injected Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 5 trillion (US$530 million) capital into the bank. Additional capital injections will be forthcoming as the bank expands the scale and scope of its operations.

Indonesia Eximbank is integrally linked to the sovereign through the government's sole ownership. The government maintains full control over the bank's management by appointing its chairman and board of directors. It also exercises a high degree of control over the bank's strategic and budgetary decisions. In addition, Indonesia Eximbank cannot be privatized as the law governing its operations does not allow its capital base to be divided into shares. Regulations state that Indonesia Eximbank's capital cannot fall below IDR4 trillion, or it would have to be topped up via capital injections from the state budget.

In our opinion, the bank's critical role to the central government stems from its niche role in export credit. It finances transactions or projects that are otherwise not viable for commercial banking but are important for the development of national exports. In our view, government support reduces the risk from such financing. The law allows the Minister of Finance to directly grant loans to Indonesia Eximbank should the bank face a liquidity shortfall.

Indonesia Eximbank's capitalization is significantly stronger than the industry average, and sufficient for its scale and risk profile, in our view. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the bank's adjusted total equity as a share of adjusted assets was 26.4%. Its capital adequacy ratio of 31.9% is well above the regulatory minimum.

Indonesia Eximbank's government-owned status underpins its business profile. Nevertheless, the bank's small size counterbalances the support, in our view. Forwarding the government's economic development agenda, the bank lends mainly to export-oriented companies. Its revenue diversity is limited, and it relies predominantly on interest income from the lending business.

Indonesia Eximbank's asset quality has improved over the past three years, enabling it to improve its profitability as well. The bank's reported ratio of nonperforming assets (NPA; including foreclosed assets and restructured loans) to total customer loans was 6.67% as of Dec. 31, 2011. But the bank faces significant concentration risk because its top 20 loans account for 40.74% of the portfolio.

Indonesia Eximbank relies mainly on capital markets and bank borrowings for its funding. The law does not allow the bank to take retail or customer deposits, restricting its funding flexibility. Nevertheless, we believe the bank's close government linkages enable wholesale funding to be forthcoming in the ordinary course of business.

Liquidity

In our view, Indonesia Eximbank's liquidity is strong. The bank's cash and bank balances of IDR5.9 trillion (22% of its asset base) as of Dec. 31, 2011, were more than sufficient to cover its short-term borrowings.

Outlook

The positive outlook on Indonesia Eximbank reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on Indonesia. We may upgrade Indonesia Eximbank if we raise the sovereign rating. We may revise the outlook to stable if the sovereign's willingness or ability to support Indonesia Eximbank declines. Nevertheless, we believe the likelihood of a significant change in the public policy role of the bank is very unlikely in the next two to three years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004