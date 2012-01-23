(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z.o.o.'s (ZKM Gdansk) PLN2.760m tram revenue bond issue, due 30 December 2024, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and National Long-term rating of 'A+(pol)on RWN. The floating interest revenue bonds have been issued under a PLN220m tram revenue bond programme. The interest coupons on the issue will be paid semi-annually.

Fitch has also assigned ZKM Gdansk's PLN5.140m tram revenue bond issue, due 30 June 2013, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and National Long-term rating of 'A+(pol)on RWN. The floating interest revenue bonds have been issued under a PLN73m tram revenue bond programme. The interest coupons on the issue will be paid semi-annually.

ZKM Gdansk is 100%-owned by the City of Gdansk ('BBB+'/Stable) and is classified as a dependent entity of the Polish city due to its close links to Gdansk. Over 90% of ZKM Gdansk's annual revenue comes from the city and is insulated from fluctuations in demand variables such as the number of passengers or fares. In addition, a contract between the city and ZKM Gdansk states that ZKM Gdansk's full transportation costs are covered by the city. This ensures a minimum profitability for the company and leads Fitch to conclude that the city is committed to ensuring ZKM Gdansk's ongoing financial viability.