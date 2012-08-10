Rationale
The rating action factors in NDS' enhanced credit profile, following its
acquisition by the U.S.-based technology firm Cisco Systems Inc.
(A+/Stable/A-1+). Cisco announced the completion of its acquisition, for
around $5 billion, on July 31, 2012. The upgrade takes into account the
integration of all NDS' operations into Cisco's Service Provider Video
Technology Group division.
The subsequent rating withdrawal was at the issuer's request. We understand
that all NDS' debt outstanding was repaid on the transaction's close.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Not Rated Action
To To From
NDS Group Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating NR A+/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Pos/--
Not Rated Action; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
NDS Finance Ltd.
Senior Secured NR BB/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating NR 2