(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SREI DA August 2011 (an ABS transaction) final ratings
as follows:
INR6,000.16m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR360.01m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook
Stable
The construction equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by
SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller",
'Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Negative).
The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of
interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of May
2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the
SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date
of May 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings
are based on SEFPL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise,
the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement
provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding
principal balance of INR6,000.16m, as of the cut-off date of 31 July 2011. In
this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is divided into a first
loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, provided in the form of fixed deposits
in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The
credit enhancement is equal to 14.0% of the initial principal outstanding,
consisting of an FLCF of 8.0% and an SLCF of 6.0% of the initial principal
outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the
transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to
determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of
expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate,
recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool
yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating levels.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's
websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.