(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to IRST 2011 Series - I's (an ABS transaction) pass-through certificates (PTCs) as follows:

INR734.14m Series A1 PTCs: 'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'

INR531.90m Series A2 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR233.96m Series A3 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable;

INR510.05m Series A4 PTCs: 'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'

INR470.67m Series A5 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR370.13m Series A6 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR149.15m Series A7 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR340.57m Series A8 PTCs: 'Fitch A1+(SO)(ind)'

INR659.59m Series A9 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR2,000m Series A10 PTCs: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The underlying construction equipment loan pool is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator", 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Negative). Cash flows from those loans along with security interest are assigned to the Trust IRST 2011 Series - I.

The final rating of the PTCs addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the investor by their respective scheduled maturity dates, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on SEFPL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The PTCs issued by the trust have an aggregate principal balance of INR6,000.16m, which corresponds exactly to the principal outstanding of the underlying construction equipment loan pool as of the cut-off date of 31 July 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is provided in the form of fixed deposits in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement is equal to 14.0% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.