(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our rating on Irida's class A notes based on the application of our criteria for ratings that exceed those on sovereigns in the eurozone.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings at the issuer's request.

-- Irida is a Greek SME leasing transaction backed by a pool of real estate, equipment, and vehicle leasing receivables granted to Greek small and midsize enterprises.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB+ (sf)' credit rating on Irida PLC's class A notes. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request (see list below).

The rating on the class A notes is currently capped by our rating on Greece (CC/Negative/C). Under our criteria for ratings that exceed those on sovereigns in the European Economic And Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone), the maximum achievable rating for Irida's class A notes is 'BB+ (sf)' (see "Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011).

In February 2011, we assigned a 'A (sf)/Watch Neg' rating to Irida's class A notes (see "Rating Assigned To Greek CLO SME Deal Irida's Class A Notes," published on Feb. 28, 2011). Subsequently, following the downgrade of Greece in June 2011 (see "Long-Term Sovereign Rating On Greece Cut To 'CCC'; Outlook Negative," published on June 13, 2011), we lowered the rating on the class A notes to 'BB+ (sf)' (see "S&P's Ratings List For Greek Structured Finance Transactions," published on June 15, 2011), where it is currently capped in line with our criteria. The transaction's portfolio has been replenishing since it closed, and it has been meeting its respective portfolio eligibility criteria.

Taking into account these factors, we have affirmed our rating on the class A notes in this transaction.

We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class A notes at the issuer's request.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.