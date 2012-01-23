(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Vertex Mortgage Services Limited's (VMS) UK residential mortgage primary servicer ratings of 'RPS2- (Prime)' and 'RPS2- (Subprime)' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), which implies that the servicer ratings will be either downgraded or affirmed following continued monitoring of the situation over the next three months.

The RWN reflect the size of the existing servicing portfolio which has declined since 2008. The transfer of db-mortgages, announced in 2011 and representing approximately 60% of VMS's total servicing portfolio, is underway and expected to be fully transitioned by end 2012. VMS signed a contract with Tesco Bank in 2010 to provide origination and mortgage administration services once Tesco commences lending. However at the time of review, Tesco Bank had not yet commenced originating mortgages.

The ratings also reflect the low level of internal audit activity in recent years. Although the Vertex Group consider VMS low risk and is satisfied with the number of specific audits which have been undertaken, Fitch notes that no end to end internal audits of VMS have taken place in the past four years. Also, the 2011 ISAE 3402 Type II Service Auditors Assurance Report identified a number of minor exceptions, with an overall Qualified opinion. In addition, neither VMS nor its parent are rated entities. However, a review of VMS's accounts confirmed that the business has returned to being profitable in 2011 compared to a loss reported in 2010.

The ratings also reflect an enhanced training framework, strengthened risk management and several IT developments. Throughout 2011, VMS appointed a dedicated training and competence officer, strengthened the risk and compliance function, enhanced operational risk reporting and continued to demonstrate a commitment to IT development through several enhancements and upgrades to existing systems.

As of January 2012, VMS had total assets under management of GBP2.64bn comprising subprime (64%), buy-to-let (32%) and right-to-buy (4%) mortgages, including over 20,000 mortgage loans. VMS administers securitised loans totalling GBP1.75bn, representing 66% of the total portfolio.

Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.