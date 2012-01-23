(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Vertex Mortgage Services
Limited's (VMS) UK residential mortgage primary servicer ratings of 'RPS2-
(Prime)' and 'RPS2- (Subprime)' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), which implies
that the servicer ratings will be either downgraded or affirmed following
continued monitoring of the situation over the next three months.
The RWN reflect the size of the existing servicing portfolio which has declined
since 2008. The transfer of db-mortgages, announced in 2011 and representing
approximately 60% of VMS's total servicing portfolio, is underway and expected
to be fully transitioned by end 2012. VMS signed a contract with Tesco Bank in
2010 to provide origination and mortgage administration services once Tesco
commences lending. However at the time of review, Tesco Bank had not yet
commenced originating mortgages.
The ratings also reflect the low level of internal audit activity in recent
years. Although the Vertex Group consider VMS low risk and is satisfied with the
number of specific audits which have been undertaken, Fitch notes that no end to
end internal audits of VMS have taken place in the past four years. Also, the
2011 ISAE 3402 Type II Service Auditors Assurance Report identified a number of
minor exceptions, with an overall Qualified opinion. In addition, neither VMS
nor its parent are rated entities. However, a review of VMS's accounts confirmed
that the business has returned to being profitable in 2011 compared to a loss
reported in 2010.
The ratings also reflect an enhanced training framework, strengthened risk
management and several IT developments. Throughout 2011, VMS appointed a
dedicated training and competence officer, strengthened the risk and compliance
function, enhanced operational risk reporting and continued to demonstrate a
commitment to IT development through several enhancements and upgrades to
existing systems.
As of January 2012, VMS had total assets under management of GBP2.64bn
comprising subprime (64%), buy-to-let (32%) and right-to-buy (4%) mortgages,
including over 20,000 mortgage loans. VMS administers securitised loans
totalling GBP1.75bn, representing 66% of the total portfolio.
Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the
servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria
including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.