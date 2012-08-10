(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Halk Bank ------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

07-Aug-2009 B/B B/B

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

SACP b+

Anchor b+

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A government-related entity with a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support.

-- Strong domestic retail franchise.

-- Above-sector-average funding profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Relatively high industry and economic risks for banks in Uzbekistan.

-- Heightened financial risks as a result of rapid loan growth.

-- Limited business diversity.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Uzbekistan-based Halk Bank is stable. This reflects our view that continued state ownership and ongoing support from the government should offset any potential increase in credit risks due to rapid growth in recent years. We believe that the bank's financial and business profiles will remain stable in the next 12-24 months.

We believe that the creditworthiness of Uzbek banks, including Halk Bank, and that of the sovereign are very closely linked. Therefore, we are unlikely to raise the ratings on the bank without also seeing an improvement in the sovereign's creditworthiness, which we currently consider to be a rating constraint. In our view, the likelihood of an upgrade based on improvements in some bank-specific factors appears limited in the next two years.

We could lower the ratings on the bank if operating conditions in the banking sector were to deteriorate, notably in the event that the sovereign's creditworthiness was to weaken. A deterioration of the bank's asset quality represents the main risk for its financial profile and creditworthiness. This could stem, for example, from weakening underwriting standards, uncontrolled credit expansion, or the government's inability to continue supporting key economic and industrial sectors. Even though such risks currently appear remote, they could potentially put pressure on the ratings.