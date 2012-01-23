(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe that Russian shipping company AO Sovcomflot's financial profile weakened in 2011 and that its cash flow measures are no longer rating-commensurate.

-- We expect that the company's operating performance will remain strained given the weak prospects for the tanker shipping industry in 2012.

-- We are revising our outlook to negative and affirming our 'BBB-' rating on the company.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Russian shipping company AO Sovcomflot to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating and 'ruAAA' Russian national scale rating on the company.

The outlook revision reflects Sovcomflot's weaker than expected operating performance in 2011, resulting in cash flow measures that we no longer consider rating-commensurate. Given the weak prospects for the tanker shipping industry, we see a risk that Sovcomflot may not be able to turn around its credit measures by 2013.

Similar to industry peers, Sovcomflot's earnings and operating cash flows eroded in 2011, owing to persistently low charter rates. Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Sovcomflot's funds from operations (FFO; operating cash flows before working capital changes and after cash interest costs) will be about $320 million for 2011, after $331 million in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011. This was significantly below our expectations. In combination with higher debt following major installment payments for newbuildings, this resulted in weakened credit measures. Our rating previously incorporated the expectation that Sovcomflot's credit measures would firm up in 2011. Our base-case scenario now assumes that Sovcomflot's adjusted FFO to debt for 2011 will be about 11%, after 14.8% in 2010, and below the 15% we consider appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating.

The ratings on Sovcomflot continue to reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3, local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Sovcomflot in the event of financial distress. We assess Sovcomflot's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'.

Our base-case operating scenario estimates that the company's cash flow measures will achieve a marginal turnaround in 2012, before improving to the rating-commensurate level by 2013. We consider a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of about 15% to be rating-commensurate. Furthermore, we expect that Sovcomflot will fund its investments so that it does not breach a ratio of debt to capital of less than 50%. Nevertheless, we might consider lowering the rating if we see clear signs that credit ratios are performing against our expectations.