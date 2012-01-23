(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ India branch's (BTMU India) Short-Term rating and the rating on its INR2.5bn certificate of deposits programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)', respectively.

BTMU India's ratings reflect the financial strength of the Tokyo-based Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU, Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'A'/Stable, Short-Term IDR: 'F1', Viability Rating (VR): 'a-', Support Rating: '1', Support Rating Floor: 'A') and Fitch's expectation of continued strong support from the latter, given that BTMU India is a branch, and part of the same legal entity as BTMU. BTMU has supported BTMU India through regular capital injections - INR0.98bn in Tier II subordinated debt in December 2011 (part of the INR5bn subordinated debt approved by the parent) and INR15.4bn in common equity in 2010; and being a branch, the latter's liabilities are legally also those of BTMU.

The extremely high probability of support is also underpinned by BTMU India's explicit linkages with its head office (BTMU) and by the growing importance of the Indian operations to the parent's Asia (ex-Japan) growth strategy. BTMU's presence in India runs over 50 years. Besides gradually increasing business relationships with the large Indian corporates, BTMU India (through its three branches and a planned fourth branch) also benefits from the parent's relationships with Japanese companies/JVs in India.

The ratings could be downgraded if BTMU's IDRs fall below 'BBB-'/'F3' (India's sovereign ratings), which seems unlikely in the near- to medium-term, considering the high levels of BTMU's IDRs and VR. Any significant change in linkages or in the willingness of BTMU to support BTMU India (although unlikely) could lead to a negative rating action.

BTMU India's operating performance has benefitted from its strong capitalisation levels (FY11 (end-March 2011): Tier 1 capital ratio: 57.8%; capital adequacy ratio: 58.7%), robust funding profile (current and savings account deposits: 58% of total deposits at FY11) and low-cost intra-group foreign currency borrowings. This resulted in the net interest margin improving to 4.3% (FY10: 2.8%) and return on average assets (ROAA) to 1.6% (1.4%) in FY11. The ROAA improved to 2.7% in H1FY12, and is likely to benefit further from a reduction in funding costs from the low-cost subordinated debt being provided by the head office.

Fitch takes comfort from the prudent selection of better rated domestic credits that have kept BTMU India's asset quality solid till date, and expects the risk management to remain conservative. The existing high capital ratios and subordinated debt being provided by the head office are expected to lead to a rapid growth in BTMU India's loan-book in the near-to-medium term. There were no non-performing loans (NPLs) at FY11; and the only new NPL of INR80m (0.26% of equity) at H1FY12 is likely to be paid off in Q4FY12 by the Japanese parent of the borrower.