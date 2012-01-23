(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed UBI Finance 2 and UBI Finance 3 class A notes' 'A-sf' ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating actions follow the placement of Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.A.'s (UBI Banca) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR; 'A-'/'F2') on RWN (see "Fitch Places 7 Italian Banking Groups on RWN Following Sovereign Action" dated 20 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

The RWN on UBI Finance 2 and UBI Finance 3 stem from the fact that UBI Banca's ratings no longer allow it (and its guaranteed subsidiaries) to continue performing as account bank, and no longer allow the issuer to invest its available funds in paper issued or guaranteed by UBI Banca according to the transactions' legal documents. UBI Banca has notified Fitch of its intention to implement remedies that are consistent with the agency's counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Specifically, the role of account bank will be performed by an eligible institution (as defined by Fitch's counterparty criteria) and the exposure to commingling risk arising from the fact that UBI Banca will maintain the role of collection account bank will be mitigated by a fully funded cash reserve. In addition, the issuer will invest its available funds in paper issued or guaranteed by an eligible institution (as defined by Fitch's counterparty criteria).Following the implementation of these remedies, Fitch expects to resolve the RWN and affirm UBI Finance 2 and 3's ratings.

A significant portion of the credit enhancement for the Class A notes issued by UBI Lease Finance 5 consists of cash deposited in the issuer's debt reserve account (EUR900.6m), held with the account bank (UBI Banca), and therefore the rating assigned to these notes is capped at UBI Banca's IDR, consistent with Fitch's counterparty criteria. For this reason, the agency placed the senior notes on RWN following the corresponding RWN on UBI Banca's IDR (see "Fitch Places 6 Tranches of 5 SF Transactions on RWN, Assesses Impact on Other EMEA SF Ratings" dated 22 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). UBI Banca has notified Fitch of its intention to implement remedies aimed at de-linking the rating of the senior notes from UBI Banca's IDR, including making use of the funds credited in the issuer's debt reserve account to amortise the notes. Following the implementation of these remedies, Fitch expects to resolve the RWN and affirm UBI Lease Finance 5's ratings.