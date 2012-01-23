(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings says that senior bank lenders' willingness to increase the security enforcement rights for holders of Cableuropa's senior secured notes to 40% from 30% as an amendment to its senior loan facility signals an important development for the wider European high-yield bond (EHY) and loan markets. Specifically, lenders to Cableuropa agreed to shift their acceptance towards a one euro:one vote standard with EHY investors.

Time will tell whether other lending groups to the hundreds of European leveraged credits facing over EUR200bn in loan maturities from 2013-2016 adopt similar features that acknowledge the demands of the EHY investor base, as a new market standard, or whether commercial conditions will shift back in favour of lenders. For Cableuropa, the shift should help greater capital market access to refinance near-term loan maturities with long-term notes.

In 2002, poor recoveries on defaulted EHY issues led to an investor buyers strike and proved effective in shifting the market away from structural subordination. Given the relatively small size of the market and the concentration of a few EHY funds at the time, the strike focused on leading leveraged buyout arrangers faced with underwritten subordinated bridge loans requiring refinancing in the EHY market. The banks were forced to buy senior loans in the secondary market and adopt amendments that would allow subordinated upstream guarantees such that EHY investors would have an effective threat over the borrowing group and improved recovery prospects when borrowers faced distress and restructuring.

The shift established a new template in EHY issuance until the financial crisis resulted in new demands for pari-pasu senior ranking status given historic high total leverage multiples and the rising cost of credit amid financial system stress. When the EHY market reopened in early in 2009, after nearly 18 months without issuance, loan and market conditions forced issuers and lending syndicates to allow senior secured note issuance out of the same borrowing entity that issued senior secured loans. While nominally pari passu and likely to result in senior secured noteholders sharing equal recovery with senior secured lenders, lenders gradually diluted noteholder protections and increasingly included features that reflect their recovery objectives to the exclusion of noteholders.

By spring 2011, a surge of flows into EHY funds, including many new funds less familiar with the legacy intercreditor issues and more focused on yields, resulted in a demand for new issues that arrangers satisfied by bringing riskier 'B' rated issuers of senior secured notes to market. Despite successful placement, the developments tested the appetite of a core group of EHY investors, many of which participated in the 2002 buyers strike. At the end of May, a group of 30 investors calling itself the "Leveraged Investor Forum" issued a letter to leading arrangers protesting features in recent senior secured issues and requesting equal treatment in voting based on proportionality as well as demanding enhanced reporting and disclosure to pari passu noteholders.

Nonetheless, lenders continue to balance their recovery objectives against the market conditions in both the loan and the note markets. Moreover, issuers may be contemplating a shift in their deference to lenders on intercreditor issues as EHY market volumes and access appear to have a more favourable longer-term outlook than loan markets. Indeed, EHY provides an important source of funding diversification for leveraged credits and perhaps the only source of maturity extension beyond 2016, with Cableuropa a notable example.

Since completing its May 2010 amendment and extension (A&E) to its EUR3.5bn secured loan facility, Cableuropa has raised EUR1.0bn from EHY investors, which together with an equity injection and cash flow payments reduced its senior loan volumes to EUR2.1bn, effectively extending one-third of its bank maturities to 2018. The latest agreed improvement in enforcement rights for senior secured noteholders signals the company's appetite for future issuance. This is a development which its banks obviously recognise and encourage, with the amendment approved by 72.9% of lenders, with no votes against and no fees paid.

Fitch believes that Cableuropa has taken an active and measured approach to ensuring ongoing access to capital, despite what is proving to be one of the more difficult operating environments across the European cable sector. If Cableuropa proves successful in achieving a sustainable longer-term funding and credit profile, it may set the template for hundreds of other leveraged credits struggling to do the same.

Whether or not the amendment has implications for the wider EHY market, it comes at an important time for Cableuropa. The company now faces the paradox of approaching its ongoing refinancing at a time when its credit profile has improved significantly but while the Spanish economy and in particular the communications market are likely to remain weak for some time. Its leverage (net debt/EBITDA) now stands at 4.6x and its free cash flow margin is approaching low double digits, both strong for the current rating of 'B'/Stable, compared with leverage of 5.3x and a far less developed free cash flow profile at the time of the A&E in May 2010.

Refinancing conditions aside, the Spanish economy is likely to remain weak and private consumption likely to impact communications spending for the next two years. The overall Spanish communications market was down 4.8% year on year in Q311, according to most recent released data from Spanish regulator, CMT. Fixed voice and mobile are feeling the most pressure, down 8.6% and 3.6%, respectively, although internet revenues have also started to contract in more recent quarters.

Against this background, Cableuropa's performance has held up well, with 9M11 revenues ahead 0.1% and Q311 by 2.5%. As seen across European cable markets, Spain is proving to be a more benign market for cable than the incumbent telecom.