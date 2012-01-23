(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings says that senior bank lenders'
willingness to increase the security enforcement rights for
holders of Cableuropa's senior secured notes to 40%
from 30% as an amendment to its senior loan facility signals an
important development for the wider European high-yield bond
(EHY) and loan markets. Specifically, lenders to Cableuropa
agreed to shift their acceptance towards a one euro:one vote
standard with EHY investors.
Time will tell whether other lending groups to the hundreds
of European leveraged credits facing over EUR200bn in loan
maturities from 2013-2016 adopt similar features that
acknowledge the demands of the EHY investor base, as a new
market standard, or whether commercial conditions will shift
back in favour of lenders. For Cableuropa, the shift should help
greater capital market access to refinance near-term loan
maturities with long-term notes.
In 2002, poor recoveries on defaulted EHY issues led to an
investor buyers strike and proved effective in shifting the
market away from structural subordination. Given the relatively
small size of the market and the concentration of a few EHY
funds at the time, the strike focused on leading leveraged
buyout arrangers faced with underwritten subordinated bridge
loans requiring refinancing in the EHY market. The banks were
forced to buy senior loans in the secondary market and adopt
amendments that would allow subordinated upstream guarantees
such that EHY investors would have an effective threat over the
borrowing group and improved recovery prospects when borrowers
faced distress and restructuring.
The shift established a new template in EHY issuance until
the financial crisis resulted in new demands for pari-pasu
senior ranking status given historic high total leverage
multiples and the rising cost of credit amid financial system
stress. When the EHY market reopened in early in 2009, after
nearly 18 months without issuance, loan and market conditions
forced issuers and lending syndicates to allow senior secured
note issuance out of the same borrowing entity that issued
senior secured loans. While nominally pari passu and likely to
result in senior secured noteholders sharing equal recovery with
senior secured lenders, lenders gradually diluted noteholder
protections and increasingly included features that reflect
their recovery objectives to the exclusion of noteholders.
By spring 2011, a surge of flows into EHY funds, including
many new funds less familiar with the legacy intercreditor
issues and more focused on yields, resulted in a demand for new
issues that arrangers satisfied by bringing riskier 'B' rated
issuers of senior secured notes to market. Despite successful
placement, the developments tested the appetite of a core group
of EHY investors, many of which participated in the 2002 buyers
strike. At the end of May, a group of 30 investors calling
itself the "Leveraged Investor Forum" issued a letter to leading
arrangers protesting features in recent senior secured issues
and requesting equal treatment in voting based on
proportionality as well as demanding enhanced reporting and
disclosure to pari passu noteholders.
Nonetheless, lenders continue to balance their recovery
objectives against the market conditions in both the loan and
the note markets. Moreover, issuers may be contemplating a shift
in their deference to lenders on intercreditor issues as EHY
market volumes and access appear to have a more favourable
longer-term outlook than loan markets. Indeed, EHY provides an
important source of funding diversification for leveraged
credits and perhaps the only source of maturity extension beyond
2016, with Cableuropa a notable example.
Since completing its May 2010 amendment and extension (A&E)
to its EUR3.5bn secured loan facility, Cableuropa has raised
EUR1.0bn from EHY investors, which together with an equity
injection and cash flow payments reduced its senior loan volumes
to EUR2.1bn, effectively extending one-third of its bank
maturities to 2018. The latest agreed improvement in enforcement
rights for senior secured noteholders signals the company's
appetite for future issuance. This is a development which its
banks obviously recognise and encourage, with the amendment
approved by 72.9% of lenders, with no votes against and no fees
paid.
Fitch believes that Cableuropa has taken an active and
measured approach to ensuring ongoing access to capital, despite
what is proving to be one of the more difficult operating
environments across the European cable sector. If Cableuropa
proves successful in achieving a sustainable longer-term funding
and credit profile, it may set the template for hundreds of
other leveraged credits struggling to do the same.
Whether or not the amendment has implications for the wider
EHY market, it comes at an important time for Cableuropa. The
company now faces the paradox of approaching its ongoing
refinancing at a time when its credit profile has improved
significantly but while the Spanish economy and in particular
the communications market are likely to remain weak for some
time. Its leverage (net debt/EBITDA) now stands at 4.6x and its
free cash flow margin is approaching low double digits, both
strong for the current rating of 'B'/Stable, compared with
leverage of 5.3x and a far less developed free cash flow profile
at the time of the A&E in May 2010.
Refinancing conditions aside, the Spanish economy is likely
to remain weak and private consumption likely to impact
communications spending for the next two years. The overall
Spanish communications market was down 4.8% year on year in
Q311, according to most recent released data from Spanish
regulator, CMT. Fixed voice and mobile are feeling the most
pressure, down 8.6% and 3.6%, respectively, although internet
revenues have also started to contract in more recent quarters.
Against this background, Cableuropa's performance has held
up well, with 9M11 revenues ahead 0.1% and Q311 by 2.5%. As seen
across European cable markets, Spain is proving to be a more
benign market for cable than the incumbent telecom.