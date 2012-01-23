(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Statkraft As's (Statkraft) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Statkraft's government guaranteed debt is also affirmed at 'AAA' in line with that of its guarantor, the Kingdom of Norway ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+').

Statkraft's ratings are supported by its solid business profile which derives from being the leading producer of 'green electricity' in Europe and the third-largest electricity generator in the Nordic region, and its low-cost, flexible hydropower generation portfolio, as reflected in its high EBITDAR margins of 60%-70%. As Nordic wholesale electricity (Nord Pool) prices and available hydropower production capacity (reservoir content) are key drivers of Statkraft's performance, the company displays considerable earnings and cash flow volatility. Mitigants include the company's low cost hydropower generation, and its large, multi-year reservoir capacity. Stable, regulated distribution earnings contribute around 10% of EBITDA.

The ratings are constrained by large dividend payments to Statkraft's shareholder, the Norwegian state. Fitch assumes the high dividend pay-out ratio of 85% will be maintained over the medium term. Fitch expects the company's large NOK70bn-NOK80bn five year capex programme, if fully implemented, to weaken the company's financial profile, despite the positive impact of the government's equity injection of NOK14bn in December 2010. Significant investments outside of the Nordic region and into emerging markets could also weaken the company's business profile in the long run.

In line with Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria, the standalone rating of 'BBB' has been notched up by one notch to 'BBB+' to reflect state support, due to evidence of financial support provided by the Norwegian state and Statkraft's strategic importance to the government.

Statkraft's liquidity is strong with cash and cash equivalents of NOK14.7bn at end-September 2011 (2010: NOK20.1bn, NOK14bn of which was due to the Norwegian state's equity injection). Statkraft refinanced its revolving credit facilities in January 2011, signing a NOK12bn five-year facility (with two one-year extension options), which remains undrawn. Short-term maturities were NOK8.3bn at end-September 2011. Fitch expects Statkraft to be free cash flow negative over the forecast period.