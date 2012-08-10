(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China Limited , Johannesburg Branch's (BoC-Johannesburg) ZAR3bn South African domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme an expected National Long-term rating of 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)' and expected National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)(EXP)'. Final ratings will be assigned subject to final documentation conforming to that already received by Fitch.

Fitch highlights that the above ratings are for senior notes under the programme; it cannot be assumed that each individual issue under the programme will carry the applicable programme rating. In the case of indexed notes (i.e. equity or credit linked) it is possible that the rating might deviate from the programme's ratings.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The DMTN programme's expected National Ratings are driven by Bank of China's (BoC) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' Stable Outlook and mapped to the South African National Rating Scale.

BoC-Johannesburg is highly integrated within the BoC group. Contingent sources of rand liquidity are available from uncommitted lines with local banks and support from BoC's head office and international branches which Fitch believes would be readily available at this rating level and convertible into local currency.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT

The ratings of BoC-Johannesburg's DMTN programme are directly linked to BoC's Long-term foreign currency IDR. Any change in BoC's ratings would result in a change in the programme's ratings.

The best credit in South Africa (rated 'AAA(zaf)' on the South African National Rating Scale) is aligned with South Africa's local currency IDR of 'A'. Downward pressure on the programme's National Ratings could occur if South Africa's local currency IDR of 'A' was upgraded, which would imply that the best credit in the country would be mapped to a higher IDR. Given South Africa's current Negative Outlook, this is unlikely in the near term.

BoC's IDRs are derived from Fitch's perceived level of support from the Chinese authorities if required. The bank's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the level of support Fitch views would be forthcoming from the Chinese authorities - either through indications of a reduced willingness to support or the ability to do so. The latter could be signalled by a downgrade of China's 'A+' sovereign rating.

China's sovereign support to its major commercial banks could be sensitive to deterioration of the sovereign balance sheet resulting from a significant increase in contingent liabilities or a significant reduction of the state's foreign currency reserve due to capital outflows. Other negative drivers may include a significant weakening in economic growth and/or continued rapid growth of financial sector assets relative to GDP.

BoC is rated as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'A'. Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F1'

Long-term local currency IDR: 'A'. Stable Outlook

Viability Rating: 'bb'

Support Rating: '1'

Support Rating Floor: 'A'