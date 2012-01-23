(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, to discuss its recent article
"Request For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions."
On Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's published the request for comment on a proposed revision
to its methodology and assumptions for rating pools of loans to European small and midsize
enterprises (collectively, European SME collateralized loan obligations ).
Please join Irene Ho-Moore, Criteria Officer EMEA Structured Finance, for a teleconference
and Q&A to discuss the request for comment.
If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of the
teleconference, please send an email to stacey_pates@standardandpoors.com.
Criteria Officer EMEA Structured Finance: Irene Ho-Moore, London (44) 20-7176-3532;