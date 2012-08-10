(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned NCG Banco (NCG; 'BB+'/Stable/'B') outstanding EUR11.96bn cedulas hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds or CH) a 'BBB+' rating.

The 'BBB+' rating is based on NCG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 70%, the combination of which allows the mortgage covered bonds to be assigned a 'BBB-' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, and a 'BBB+' rating after taking into account recoveries from the total mortgage book in the event of a covered bonds default, provided sufficient overcollateralisation (OC) is available to test the corresponding stress levels.

In Fitch's analysis, the level of OC supporting the rating is 68.2%. This is sufficient to sustain a 'BBB-' rating on a PD basis and allows for 100% recoveries on CH assumed to be defaulted when testing 'BBB+' levels of stress, resulting in a 'BBB+' rating on the CH. Current nominal OC is 121.9%. According to its covered bonds rating methodology, for issuers rated below 'F2', Fitch no longer gives credit to the lowest OC of the last 12 months. In this case, Fitch has given credit to the minimum level of OC of 117% that would result assuming that NCG issued the maximum amount of covered bonds allowed by the CH framework, given a static mortgage book. The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, therefore it cannot be assumed to remain constant.

Everything else being equal, a one-notch downgrade of NGC's Long-term IDR would result in an equivalent downgrade of the CH rating.

Fitch's D-Factors are measured on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting perfect continuity and 100% being equivalent to an interruption of payments due on covered bonds upon an issuer default. Fitch set the D-Factor for all Spanish CH programmes at 70% in June 2012 (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spanish Covered Bond Programmes", dated 18 June 2012 on www.fitchratings.com), to reflect its view that the ability of market participants to raise liquidity in order to allow the refinancing of the cover pool of a potentially defaulted bank is significantly impaired.

The D-Factor also incorporates Fitch's view on the effective segregation under the CH legal framework of the cash flows deriving from the whole mortgage book of the issuer for the benefit of the privileged creditors, the lack of a dedicated alternative management for the cover pool, the Bank of Spain's oversight role and the absence of any hedging agreement for the benefit of the CH holders.

Moreover Fitch continues to cap the CH's rating on a PD basis at the Long-term IDR of the Spanish sovereign to stress the view that any refinancing could only take place with the intervention of the Spanish authorities. This is due to the lack of any protection against liquidity mismatch in CH programmes (see "Fitch Downgrades 4 Spanish Covered Bond Programmes and 1 Portuguese Covered Bond Programme", dated 14 October 2011 on www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch has modelled the credit risk of NCG's total mortgage book backing outstanding and new CH, and compared stressed cash flows from the assets to scheduled payments under the CH. The agency has assumed that portions of the mortgage book could be liquidated at a distressed price.

NCG's total mortgage book as of June 2012 was EUR26.5bn, of which EUR15.3bn complied with the legal eligibility criteria for setting issuance limits. Based on these limits, the total amount of CH that could be issued at present is EUR12.2bn. The mortgage book mostly consists of loans for residential purposes, mainly to private individuals (56.3%), loans to developers (30.6%) and commercial loans to SMEs (13.2%). In a 'BBB+' scenario, Fitch assumes a weighted average (WA) cumulative PD for the entire cover pool of 35.9%, and WA recoveries of 27.8%. Most assets (98%) have a variable rate of interest, while 43% of the outstanding CH has a fixed rate.