-- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG's preliminary figures for the third quarter of its fiscal year (October to December 2011) are lower than we anticipated in our rating assessment. The company has also announced a sizable restructuring program.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B+' and the debt rating on the EUR304 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the execution risk on the announced restructuring program and our view that there is a risk that weak end-market demand could persist.

Standard and Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based printing equipment manufacturer Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDM) to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the EUR304 million senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectations of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects a negative revision of our financial forecasts for HDM in light of the weak recent performance by the company, weak conditions and prospects for HDM's end-markets, as well as our view of execution risks on the company's announced restructuring program.

According to our revised base-case projections, financial debt protection measures in HDM's fiscal year ending March 31, 2012, are likely to deteriorate significantly further than we previously expected. We also expect improvements in HDM's fiscal year 2013 to be weaker than we earlier expected.

In the first nine months of its fiscal year 2012, HDM reported sales down about 4% against the comparable period, primarily as a result of economic uncertainties affecting HDM's customers' decisions to buy new printing machines. Operating profit (EBIT) over the nine months remained at negative EUR19 million, according to preliminary results released by HDM. According to our calculations, the EBITDA margin in the nine months to Dec. 31, 2011, was about 3%, considerably below the levels our earlier base-case forecast (5%-6%).

We have lowered our base-case forecast for HDM's fiscal year 2012 to incorporate a moderate sales decline year on year. We now expect an EBITDA margin of about 4%, translating into EBITDA of about EUR90 million-EUR100 million. This base case does not incorporate any special charges related to HDM's announced restructuring program.

For fiscal 2013, we expect HDM to report a slightly improving EBITDA margin in the range of 4%-5%, again not considering restructuring charges, partly reflecting benefits from the restructuring on the back of stable sales.

We do not, however, share the view of the management that HDM will be able to achieve an operating profit of about EUR150 million in fiscal 2014, even if the announced restructuring were to be implemented successfully.

The negative outlook incorporates our expectation of stable revenues in HDM's fiscal year 2013 coupled with a weak EBITDA margin of 3%-4% before restructuring costs. We anticipate a minimal improvement in operating profits (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2014 (ending March 31, 2014) with an EBITDA margin in the range of 5%-6%, reflecting the benefits from the cost restructuring program. We do, however, see a risk that the restructuring program may not bear fruit. We also view a continuation of weak end-market demand, notably from developed regions such as Europe and the U.S., as a key risk for the rating.

