Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tatarstan-based chemical producer OAO Nizhnekamskneftekhim's (NKNK) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-term Rating at 'A-(rus)'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'B+'/RR4. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect NKNK's improved operating performance, product mix and financial standing post completion of its large capex programme. Although NKNK's underlying credit profile implies an IDR in the 'BB' category, the ratings are constrained by the lack of transparency on the ultimate beneficiaries of its majority shareholder, private investment company TAIF (NR), and by systemic characteristics linked with the Russian business and jurisdictional environment.

In 2011 NKNK performed well and in line with the market, with 31% sales growth driven by double-digit price rises across the product portfolio and a 7.6% increase in volumes. The EBITDAR margin improved to 19.9% from 16.9%, primarily reflecting the strong pricing momentum. NKNK's strategic shift to higher-value added petrochemical products is on track with rubbers and plastics contributing nearly 70% to 2011 sales.

Fitch forecasts mid-single-digit revenue growth for 2012-2013 with moderate price drops offset by higher sales volumes. These factor in NKNK's new ABS plastics production due to be launched in late 2012. The medium-term demand outlook for rubbers continues to be supported by favourable mobility trends in emerging markets and regulatory changes in Europe. The agency also expects positive growth momentum in the Russian plastics market as consumption remains low compared with developed economies. Under the base rating case, the EBITDAR margin remains in the high teens but contracts slightly from 2011 level due to cost inflation.

Fitch's forecasts also assume new expansionary capex to the tune of USD3bn between 2013-2017. A new olefins complex is under consideration and NKNK signed a contract in June 2012 for the design and engineering for an ethylene plant with a capacity of one million tons per annum and downstream polypropylene and polyethylene units. Under the base case, the resumption of capex translates into a gradual increase in funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage over the rating horizon, although at levels comfortable for the current rating level.

The ratings reflect NKNK's position among the world's top-10 synthetic rubber producers by capacity and its leading positions in the Russian polymers market with the largest domestic polypropylene and polystyrene production capacity. The company has limited diversification across the rubber spectrum but benefits from top-five market positions in selected products included the higher-value halobutyl rubbers. Customer relationships continue to strengthen, as reflected in the growing share of multi-year contracts with leading global tyre manufacturers, which increased to 68% in 2011 from 15% in 2006.

NKNK's ratings also incorporate the risks related to its single-site location and its limited vertical integration (upstream) although, in mitigation, these factors translate to lower intra-group logistics costs than peers. The group's cost advantage is also supported by the proximity of key raw materials suppliers.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include- Improved transparency on the ownership structure and on the shareholders' strategy towards the company- Full clarity on future investment plans- Maintenance of margins in the high teen and FFO net adjusted leverage sustained below 1.5x through the cycle.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include- Market deterioration or realization of supply risk leading to EBITDAR margin sustained below double-digit level- Investments and/or shareholder-friendly activities leading to FFO net adjusted leverage sustainably above 2.5x.

