S&P base-case operating scenario

As demand for potash will likely outperform supply over the next few years, our industry outlook for 2012-2013 remains positive. Our base-case scenario foresees Uralkali's EBITDA increasing to about $2.5 billion or higher in 2012 and to $2.7 billion in 2013, supported by favorable potash demand and robust prices ($460 per metric ton in 2012 and $465 per metric ton in 2013). This follows EBITDA of $2.1 billion in 2011, when the average price was $423 per metric ton, and margins of about 55%-60%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect Uralkali's leverage to increase somewhat in 2012, with adjusted debt to EBITDA at 1.5x. This is because of the sizable share-buyback program and a possible extraordinary dividend payment, which we estimate could total $2.5 billion. Adjusted debt could, for instance, rise to $3.8 billion from $2.7 billion at year-end 2011.

We forecast Uralkali's debt and leverage to fall again to about 1.0x in 2013-2014. This forecast factors in our assumption of a 50% dividend payout ratio (equating to annual dividends of $0.7 billion-$0.8 billion) and capital spending averaging about $0.7 billion annually over the next two to three years. In our base-case scenario, we foresee ratios of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of at least 55%-65% in 2012-2014 compared with 63% on Dec 31, 2011. Discretionary cash flow will stay positive at $750 million-$800 million in 2012 and 2013.

Liquidity

We view Uralkali's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We base this assessment on the ratio of Uralkali's potential liquidity sources to potential uses of liquidity over a two-year period, and the company's demonstrated access to financing from Russian banks.

For the first year (starting July 1, 2012), we estimate the ratio at about 1.45x, and for the second year (starting July 1, 2013) at 1.5x.

As of July 1, 2012, we estimate Uralkali's liquidity needs over the subsequent 12 months to be about $3.4 billion, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of about $0.8 billion in the first year and $1.5 billion in the second year;

-- Maintenance capital expenditures of about $300 million per year;

-- Dividends of $600 million for 2011, which we expect will be paid within the next 12 months (including $378 million announced recently);

-- Execution of share buybacks, on which we believe Uralkali will spend at least $2.5 billion in total, or $1.6 billion starting July 1, 2012; and

-- Assumed minimal working-capital outflows.

Although Uralkali has only carried out 35% of the $2.5 billion share buyback program to date, we believe it will either complete the program if market conditions are favorable or pay the balance to its shareholders as an extraordinary dividend.

We estimate Uralkali's liquidity sources to be about $4.9 billion as of July 1, 2012. These include:

-- Considerable surplus cash and short-term investments, estimated at about $1.7 billion. We exclude about $100 million in cash, which we consider tied to the operations;

-- A long-term committed credit line at Sberbank of about $1.1 billion, available until November 2012 and maturing in late 2014; and

-- FFO, which we estimate in our base-case credit scenario at about $2.2 billion.

Uralkali is subject to maintenance covenants under several of its bank loan agreements. We consider that the headroom for the July 1, 2012, test is robust and will remain so, with net debt to EBITDA closer to 1.0x-1.5x under our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Uralkali will maintain moderate leverage and adhere to its relatively prudent financial policies, notably in terms of managing shareholder distributions versus prevailing free operating cash flow. It also factors in our expectation of a continually supportive potash market, despite the uncertain global economic environment.

We would consider adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 1.0x-1.5x commensurate with the current rating, under normal pricing conditions.

We could lower the rating if adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeded 2.0x in a downturn, without near-term prospects for recovery or appropriate measures from management. A downgrade could also occur if the company's leverage or dividend policies were to become more aggressive than we currently anticipate.

At present, we do not see any potential for an upgrade, mainly because of constraints relating to country risk and sizable debt at the shareholder level.

Related Criteria And Research

