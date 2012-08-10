Aug 10 - Increased loan workouts have led to a second consecutive month of declines for U.S. CMBS delinquencies, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell 14 basis points (bps) last month to 8.48% from 8.62% in June. Helping to drive the downward movement were two large loan modifications. In July, the $305 million Schron Industrial Portfolio (GCCFC 2007-GG9) and the $210 million Savoy Park (CSMC 2007-C1) were both modified.

A closer look at the numbers shows that office CMBS delinquencies, increasing for much of this year, took a step back this past month with a 15-bp drop. In contrast, hotel CMBS delinquencies, falling for much of the last several months, stumbled in July with a 24-bp increase.

Although the office sector is expected to continue to face stress, the delinquency rate improved as a result of 42 office loans totaling $512 million returning to performing status. Conversely, the hotel sector fared worse due to 11 new loans totaling $280 million becoming newly delinquent.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 10.89% (from 11.64% in June);

--Hotel: 11.46% (from 11.22%);

--Industrial: 8.68% (from 9.93%);

--Office: 8.43% (from 8.58%);

--Retail: 7.40% (from 7.67%).

