We note that the European Commission is investigating the main European ball-bearing manufacturers to determine whether they colluded to fix the prices of ball bearings, thereby infringing European competition laws. SKF has said it is now expecting a fine that could materially affect its results. However the timing and extent of such a fine is not clear, and consequently we do not factor it into our current base-case scenario.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the first half of 2012, SKF reported an increase in sales of 2.1%, with EBIT from ongoing operations of Swedish kronor (SEK) 4.2 billion (EUR506 billion) implying an EBIT margin of 12.3% compared with 15.3% a year earlier. For 2012, SKF has provided public guidance only for the third quarter of 2012 and expects sales to be at the same level as in the second quarter of the year primarily because of uncertainty about demand in Europe and in the automotive sector.

For 2012, our base-case forecast assumes only low single-digit percentage growth in revenues, partly reflecting continued challenging economic conditions, especially in Europe. We believe that growth will mostly come from North America and Latin America, which will balance out the decline in Europe and Asia in our view. We anticipate SKF's automotive division will see a mid-single-digit percentage sales decline in 2012 owing to further deterioration in sales of trucks, cars, and light vehicles. Nevertheless, some limited sales growth in two of the group's three business areas should balance this decline, driven by growth in aerospace and energy sales.

In our view, the company's adjusted EBIT margin will decline moderately in 2012 (though remain close to historical levels of 12%-13%), due to more difficult market conditions, increasing price pressure, and some restructuring costs. However, at this stage, we do not expect adverse economic conditions to affect earnings as much as they did in 2009, when SKF's revenues decreased by 11% and the adjusted EBIT margin fell to 6%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

On a rolling 12-month basis, SKF's debt protection measures at end-June 2012 were below our expectations. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell below 35% and free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt was about 15%. This compares with 44% and 18%, respectively, at the end of 2011. The deterioration was mainly driven by a combination of lower profitability due to de-stocking and negative currency effects.

For full-year 2012, we forecast that FFO to debt will stay below our indicative ratio of about 45%. However, we assume that in 2013 the ratio will return to levels that we see as commensurate with an 'A-' rating, due to expected profitability improvements as customers re-stock and production is aligned with demand. We factor into our forecasts a moderate 50% dividend payout ratio and no extraordinary shareholder returns. We forecast that capital spending will be close to SEK2 billion, or about 3% of revenues.

We also believe that SKF will continue to make small to midsize bolt-on acquisitions of about SEK 1 billion per year. We assume that SKF will continue to generate positive discretionary cash flow of about SEK 1 billion in 2012 and of at least SEK2 billion in 2013. Our base-case forecast assumes that FOCF to debt will remain weak in 2012 but will improve to above 20% in 2013, a level that we view as commensurate with the rating, due to lower working capital requirements and most likely some mild working capital inflow. Our base case for 2012 assumes debt to EBITDA will remain at about 1.7x as in 2011.

Liquidity

We consider SKF's liquidity to be strong under our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, SKF's liquid assets consisted of:

-- About SEK3.5 billion in cash and liquid assets, of which we estimate about SEK1 billion is needed as a minimum cash reserve while a further SEK1.5 billion is tied up in operations in India and China;

-- A EUR500 million (SEK4.5 billion) committed revolving credit facility, maturing in 2014. There are no financial covenants or material adverse change clauses that could restrict borrowing under this facility. Additionally, SKF has committed credit facilities of SEK3.0 billion that expire in 2017; and

-- Expected annual discretionary cash flow of about SEK1 billion in 2012 and of at least SEK2 billion in 2013.

These liquidity sources compare with liquidity uses of:

-- SEK396 million of debt maturities in 2013; and

-- SEK130 million of debt maturities in 2014.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SKF's operating performance will improve over the next few quarters. We consider adjusted FFO to debt of about 45% and FOCF to debt of 20% to be commensurate with the rating. In our base-case scenario for 2012, we anticipate that SKF's ratios will remain below these target levels due to continued difficult market conditions. However, we think the company will achieve adjusted FFO to debt of about 45% in 2013. Our forecasts and ratings assume that the company will spend about SEK1 billion a year on acquisitions, allocate SEK2 billion for capital spending, and make a 50% earnings payout.

We see limited potential for an upgrade given the company's business and financial risk profiles. However, we could consider raising the ratings if the company were to demonstrate a strong and sustained financial performance that exceeds what we consider commensurate with the current rating, in combination with a more conservative financial policy. We could lower the ratings if SKF's operating performance further deteriorates and FFO to debt remains below 40% over a protracted period. This could happen if economic conditions further deteriorate and cause SKF to perform significantly below our base-case assumptions. We could also lower the ratings if SKF were to make a large debt-funded acquisition during a negative period of the business cycle. Positively, we note that SKF was able to deal with the economic crisis of 2008 and 2009.

