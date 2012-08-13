The positive outlook on the corporate credit ratings on SEC exceeds the
outlook on the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of
Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1). This reflects our view that SEC's
operational and geographical diversity and strong liquidity make it highly
likely to perform and fulfill its financial obligations even during a
sovereign stress scenario. SEC's revenues are well-diversified globally, with
over 80% generated overseas. SEC also has a strong net cash position, with
about KRW25 trillion in cash and equivalents--more than sufficient to cover
about KRW14 trillion in total debts as of March 31, 2012.
We view SEC's business risk profile as "strong." SEC maintains leading
positions in global markets for most of its main businesses, including memory
semiconductors, display panels, mobile handsets, and TVs and other consumer
electronics. The success of its "Galaxy" smartphones led to very strong
operating performance in recent quarters, though a high concentration of
earnings tied to mobile handsets could produce fluctuations in earnings in the
future. In our view, the company's strong research and development
capabilities, ongoing investments in next generation technologies throughout
business cycles, and strong brand power support its operating performance and
market positions. Although inherent volatility and the global economic
slowdown may pressure the profitability of some of SEC's divisions, the
company's well-diversified business portfolio should mitigate this risk to
some extent, in our view.
We view the company's financial risk profile as "modest." We expect measures
of SEC's credit quality to remain robust, with ratios of debt to EBITDA of
about 0.4x and debt to capital and debt of about 11% in 2012. We also expect
the company's strong operating cash flows to sufficiently cover heavy capital
expenditures of about Korean won (KRW) 25 trillion in 2012.
Liquidity
We view SEC's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. Our
assessment of SEC's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity will exceed 1.9x uses over the next
12 months.
-- Net sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 30%.
As of March 31, 2012, SEC had about KRW25 trillion in cash and equivalents,
compared with about KRW9 trillion in short-term debts. The company's good
standing in global credit markets also supports its liquidity, in our view.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SEC will improve its
operating performance in accordance with its leading global market position,
strong technological leadership, and good brand power. We expect SEC to
maintain a solid financial risk profile with a net cash position, mainly owing
to its generation of strong operating cash flows. At the same time, the
company faces uncertain global economic conditions and ongoing needs to make
large investments.
We could raise the ratings if SEC further bolsters the market positions of its
main businesses and continues to improve its operating performance through the
next three-to-four quarters despite global economic uncertainties, strengthens
its earnings diversification and reduces concentration risk related to its
mobile handset business, and maintains strong financial ratios, solid positive
free cash flows, and prudent financial policies.
Conversely, we may revise the outlook back to stable if a faltering market
position causes SEC's core businesses to become less competitive, eroding
profitability and operating cash flows; its growth strategy becomes more
aggressive than we have factored into the ratings; or it provides significant
financial support to noncore group-affiliated companies.
