The positive outlook on the corporate credit ratings on SEC exceeds the outlook on the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1). This reflects our view that SEC's operational and geographical diversity and strong liquidity make it highly likely to perform and fulfill its financial obligations even during a sovereign stress scenario. SEC's revenues are well-diversified globally, with over 80% generated overseas. SEC also has a strong net cash position, with about KRW25 trillion in cash and equivalents--more than sufficient to cover about KRW14 trillion in total debts as of March 31, 2012.

We view SEC's business risk profile as "strong." SEC maintains leading positions in global markets for most of its main businesses, including memory semiconductors, display panels, mobile handsets, and TVs and other consumer electronics. The success of its "Galaxy" smartphones led to very strong operating performance in recent quarters, though a high concentration of earnings tied to mobile handsets could produce fluctuations in earnings in the future. In our view, the company's strong research and development capabilities, ongoing investments in next generation technologies throughout business cycles, and strong brand power support its operating performance and market positions. Although inherent volatility and the global economic slowdown may pressure the profitability of some of SEC's divisions, the company's well-diversified business portfolio should mitigate this risk to some extent, in our view.

We view the company's financial risk profile as "modest." We expect measures of SEC's credit quality to remain robust, with ratios of debt to EBITDA of about 0.4x and debt to capital and debt of about 11% in 2012. We also expect the company's strong operating cash flows to sufficiently cover heavy capital expenditures of about Korean won (KRW) 25 trillion in 2012.

Liquidity

We view SEC's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of SEC's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company's sources of liquidity will exceed 1.9x uses over the next 12 months.

-- Net sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 30%.

As of March 31, 2012, SEC had about KRW25 trillion in cash and equivalents, compared with about KRW9 trillion in short-term debts. The company's good standing in global credit markets also supports its liquidity, in our view.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that SEC will improve its operating performance in accordance with its leading global market position, strong technological leadership, and good brand power. We expect SEC to maintain a solid financial risk profile with a net cash position, mainly owing to its generation of strong operating cash flows. At the same time, the company faces uncertain global economic conditions and ongoing needs to make large investments.

We could raise the ratings if SEC further bolsters the market positions of its main businesses and continues to improve its operating performance through the next three-to-four quarters despite global economic uncertainties, strengthens its earnings diversification and reduces concentration risk related to its mobile handset business, and maintains strong financial ratios, solid positive free cash flows, and prudent financial policies.

Conversely, we may revise the outlook back to stable if a faltering market position causes SEC's core businesses to become less competitive, eroding profitability and operating cash flows; its growth strategy becomes more aggressive than we have factored into the ratings; or it provides significant financial support to noncore group-affiliated companies.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Senior Unsecured A

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Senior Unsecured A

Commercial Paper A-1

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating A/Positive/A-1 A/Stable/A-1