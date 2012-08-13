(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-term ratings of PT Bank Victoria International at 'BBB + (idn)' with stable outlook and simultaneously pull the rankings because, according to Fitch ratings are no longer considered relevant within the scope of coverage. Fitch no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on this issuer.

The ratings reflect the limited franchise which is characterized by Victoria Bank's loan portfolio and savings terkosentrasi. The ratings also reflect the quality of assets in below-average, and the capital position and liquidity are adequate.

Founded in 1992 and listed on the stock exchange since 1999, Bank of Victoria is a non-bank domestic foreign exchange is relatively small with assets of 0.3% of total banking assets in Indonesia. The majority shareholder of Bank Victoria is the individual through several finance companies and investment holding company, which collectively by controlling stake of 59%.