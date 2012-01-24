(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- Performance since closing in November 2010 has remained stable.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our rating in Royal Street NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2, at the issuer's request.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Royal Street NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2's class A notes. We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on the class A notes, at the issuer's request.

Prior to our withdrawal of a rating, we review the rating on the relevant notes. Our analysis of the collateral indicates stable arrears and low levels of defaults. The reserve fund remains fully funded and has never been drawn.

The transaction is currently in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010). Therefore, our recent CreditWatch negative placement of our rating on AXA Bank Europe S.A. (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) did not affect our rating on the class A notes (see "Various European Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Recent Sovereign Rating Actions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

Taking these factors into account, we have affirmed our rating on the class A notes.

We have subsequently withdrawn our rating on Royal Street NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2's class A notes (the sole class of rated notes), at the issuer's request.

Royal Street NV-SA compartment Royal Street-2 is a Belgian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction that closed in November 2010, securitizing prime, residential mortgages originated by AXA Bank Europe.

