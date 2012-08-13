Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Bumi's financial
performance is likely to remain stretched for the rating over the next 12
months in the absence of timely and meaningful debt reduction. We believe that
lower-than-expected production and profitability will exacerbate the effects
of the high interest burden on Bumi's cash flows over the next 18 months at
least.
Our expectation that Bumi's ratio of FFO to debt will not significantly
improve in the next 12 months is a key consideration for a possible downgrade.
We could downgrade Bumi if the company fails to reduce debt by at least US$500
million (excluding accrued redemption premiums). We could also lower the
rating if the company engages in inter-company or related-party transactions
that weaken its cash generation capacity.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Bumi's capital structure and cash
flow improve significantly. We believe this could happen if the company
reduces debt by US$500 million or more and if production growth and
profitability are better than we currently expect. The outlook revision
assumes that Bumi uses its cash flow from any asset sales as well as its free
operating cash flow to reduce debt.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
PT Bumi Resources Tbk.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB/Negative/--
ASEAN Scale Rating axBB/-- axBB+/--
Bumi Capital Pte. Ltd.
Senior Secured BB- BB
Bumi Investment Pte. Ltd.
Senior Secured BB- BB