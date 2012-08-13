IIFCL, a wholly owned government entity incorporated on Jan. 5, 2006, was created to provide long-term financing for viable infrastructure projects. The government recognizes the country's lack of physical infrastructure, which has hindered economic development. IIFCL's policy role and operating conditions are spelt out in the Scheme for Financing of Infrastructure through India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (SIFTI). The Ministry of Finance administers this government-approved scheme.

In our view, IIFCL's plays a supporting rather than a leadership role in infrastructure financing because its loans cannot exceed 20% of total project costs and the company can only fund commercially viable projects. We deem this supporting role as important for the development of infrastructure in India. IIFCL's participation signals government involvement to investors and helps achieve faster financial closure for infrastructure projects.

In our view, IIFCL's government guarantees underscore the company's importance. Currently, the government guarantees almost all of IIFCL's borrowings. The maximum amount of guarantees that IIFCL can draw on depends on its funding requirements after consultation with the Ministry of Finance at the beginning of each fiscal year. The government has also consistently injected capital into the company since its inception. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, the government injected capital of Indian rupee (INR) 5 billion into IIFCL, taking the total paid-up capital to INR25 billion.

IIFCL's integral linkage to the central government is evident from the company being the first and only institution that is allowed to tap into the country's foreign exchange reserves. The Reserve Bank of India can lend up to US$5 billion to IIFCL with government guarantee. These funds are then lent to Indian infrastructure companies for importing capital goods for projects in India.

We assess IIFCL's stand-alone credit profile to be 'b'. We believe the strength of the government support offsets uncertainties relating to IIFCL's start-up nature and the long-term viability of its public-policy mandate. We expect the company's importance to the government to translate into funding support at least in the next few years, should IIFCL find it difficult to service its debt.

In our opinion, IIFCL's role could diminish once the Indian capital markets mature and become more conducive to raising long-term capital for infrastructure projects. This could result in the government reviewing, and even potentially withdrawing, the guarantees and the SIFTI scheme. These facilities are to be reviewed every five years, or earlier if required.

IIFCL's loan portfolio has a concentrated exposure to the infrastructure sector and the loan book is prone to seasoning because of the company's limited history. IIFCL's profitability has improved, with return on average assets rising to 2.4% for fiscal 2012 from 1.4% in the previous fiscal due to improvement in net interest margins. We expect asset quality to remain a key variable that will affect profitability.

Liquidity

IIFCL's liquidity is strong, in our view. As of March 31, 2012, the company's cash and bank balances are INR99.6 billion, three times the current liabilities of INR32.8 billion and 31.5% of the asset base. IIFCL's high cash balances are a result of the company's slower-than-expected disbursements.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on IIFCL reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on India. The equalization takes into account our expectation that IIFCL's strategic role as a policy instrument to promote infrastructure financing will continue over the next few years at least.

Any signs of change in IIFCL's policy role, a reduction in government support, or a move to materially reduce the government's stake in IIFCL could erode the government's obligation or incentive to provide extraordinary support to the company. Other negative rating triggers could arise if there are signs that the company's linkage to the government has weakened, such as if: (1) the government modifies or discontinues the guarantee facility (or the broader SIFTI scheme); or (2) the company substantially increases reliance on nonguaranteed issuance, such that its nonguaranteed debt obligations exceed 40% of total borrowings outstanding.

These factors could move the ratings closer to IIFCL's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be substantially weaker than the sovereign rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004