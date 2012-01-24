(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Ansal Housing and Construction Limited's (AHCL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects AHCL's defaults on the repayment of the principal amount of INR72.9m, which was due as of September 2011 and paid in November 2011. Fitch received the intimation about the delay in December 2011. While there are no overdue amounts, the company is exposed to significant volatility due to industry factors and hence there is a likelihood of further cash flow strains.

Positive rating guidelines include timely payments for interest and principal amounts for at least two quarters.

AHCL is into real estate and restaurant business segments. In FY11, the company reported consolidated revenues of INR3.5bn (FY10: INR3.1bn).

AHCL's bank facilities have also been downgraded as follows:

- Secured overdraft facilities of INR750m: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- Term loans of INR640m: downgraded to ' Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'