(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned E-Carat, Compartment No. 4's upcoming issue of class A and B notes expected ratings as follows:

EUR350.0m class A notes, due July 2020: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,

EUR24.1m class B notes, due July 2020: 'AA-sf(exp)'; Outlook Stable,

EUR21.4m Subordinated Note, NR(exp)

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the originators' underwriting and servicing procedures, the agency's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.

The final ratings will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received and a satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of loan receivables originated by GMAC Bank GmbH (GMACB; 'BB-'/'B'/Rating Watch Negative) within Germany. The transaction is static and will amortise from closing in sequential order, thus resulting in additional credit protection over time.

The credit enhancement for class A and class B is 13.4% and 7.3% respectively. It is provided by asset overcollateralization through the discounted asset balance of EUR395.5m in excess of the class A and class B notes, and the liquidity reserve of EUR7.48m. The liquidity reserve can be used to cover shortfalls for the payment of senior items, interest swap payments, and interest on the A and B notes. The liquidity reserve also provides credit support to the notes, since amounts released through its amortisation can be used to cure potential principal losses during the life of the transaction. The liquidity reserve is also available to amortise the notes once all the assets are matured. In addition, the transaction benefits from excess spread in excess of 2.7% p.a.

The preliminary portfolio consists of 36,162 loan contracts. The share of new car loans is 91%, while used car loans make up 9% of the preliminary pool. 87% of the pool (by balance) is exposed to private clients, whereas 13% are corporate clients. A significant portion of the total pool balance consists of balloon loans (85%) that contain a balloon payment to be paid at contract maturity.

Fitch has identified and analysed four sub-pools with different performance behaviour: balloon loans for financing new cars, balloon loans for financing used cars, amortising loans for financing new cars and amortising loans for financing used cars. The agency has derived one loss base case of 0.60% that is based on the total book loss data in consideration of the portfolio composition.

Fitch has also considered the additional risks arising from the balloon loans. Considering the share of the balloon portion of 45% of the preliminary pool, the agency derived balloon loss amounts of 1.89% in an 'AAAsf" and 1.15% in an 'AA-sf' scenario.

Fitch notes that the transaction benefits from an appointed back-up servicer (Sitel) which commits to act as the replacement servicer upon termination of the servicing agreement. In practice Sitel is currently in charge of the servicing of GMACB's loan portfolio for up to 120 days in arrears and in Fitch's opinion the appointment of Sitel as servicer would not have any major impact on loan collections.

E-Carat S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitisation vehicle. Compartment No. 4 is the fourth compartment of the issuer. This is the first E-Carat S.A. securitisation to be rated by Fitch.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to here