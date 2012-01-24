(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Ambuja Cements Limited's (ACL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed ACL's INR1,000m short-term commercial paper programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The affirmation reflects ACL's pan-India presence as one of the largest cement producers with a market share of about 16% in 2010, strong foothold in key markets i.e. northern region, and higher operating efficiencies compared with most of its peers. Fitch also acknowledges the 50% ownership of Holcim Limited ('BBB'/Stable - the holding company of ACL). The ratings are also supported by ACC's strong retail presence, solid capital structure and phased capacity expansions, which are funded by strong internal accruals.

The ratings also reflect ACL's strong operating performance in 2010, with positive free cash flows. Fitch expects ACL to maintain a business and financial profile consistent with the ratings, supported by solid cash flow generation and an absence of any large capex.

Key risks include the cyclical nature of the domestic cement industry. However, Fitch expects ACL to continue to see higher-than-industry margins due to its strong cost structure, dominant retail presence and efficient operations. ACL is also likely to remain a negative net debt company over the medium-term despite a moderated demand outlook and an expected softening of EBITDA margins.

The slowdown in the cement industry is reflected in the decline in ACL's EBITDA per tonne to INR978 for 9M11 from INR1,040 in 9M10 due to higher freight and power costs. However, revenues grew by 9.4% yoy to INR61854.1m in 9M11.

On the basis of Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology, ACL is believed to benefit from a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating due to its operational and strategic ties with Holcim. However, this uplift is presently not applied since ACL's standalone credit profile is already at the highest rating scale of 'Fitch AAA(ind)'.

In the event ACL's standalone ratings were to be downgraded by a notch, the final ratings would remain unaffected due to the applicability of a one-notch uplift on account of potential support from its parent. A decline in ACL's profitability and lower capacity utilisations leading to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis could result in its standalone rating to be downgraded by two notches resulting in its final rating to be downgraded by a notch.

In 2010, ACL's revenue increased by 4.43% yoy to INR73,902m. For 9M11, EBITDA margins were at 25% (9M10: 29%), with an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 36.1x (9M10: 57.4x).