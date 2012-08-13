Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has removed Driver Espana One from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed it as follows:

EUR299.41m Class A: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative; Off RWN;

EUR42.66m Class B: affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN;

The notes are collateralised by a static pool of auto loan receivables acquired at closing from Volkswagen Finance S.A. (VW Finance). The receivables acquired have been granted to individuals and SMEs in Spain for the purchase of either new or used vehicles. All the loans have been originated following VW Finance guidelines in the course of its normal business.

The notes were originally put on RWN following the downgrade of Banco Santander, S.A. ('BBB+'/'Negative'/'F2'). Remedial action has been taken and the paying agent and account bank has been transferred to BNP Paribas Securities Services ('A+'/'Stable'/'F1+').

The affirmation follows a satisfactory review of the transaction's performance to date. As of June 2012 the outstanding notes accounted for 54.4% of its closing balance. The cumulative default and loss rates have since inception been below Fitch's expectations. The 30 days plus delinquency ratio remains low at 1.91%. Fitch has incorporated the expectations of the struggling Spanish economy in its surveillance analysis.

The transaction is similar to other German Volkswagen Bank GmbH securitizations, where amortisation switches to pro-rata once the targeted overcollateralisation (OC) levels have been reached. Driver Espana One, FTA has reached their target OC levels and as result of the amortisation and solid performance, credit enhancement levels have increased. Current credit enhancement for the class A and B notes is 26.8% and 16.0% respectively.

This transaction is securitisation of auto loan receivables originated by VW Finance within Spain. VW Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2').

The Negative Outlook on the class A results from the rating cap applied by Fitch for transactions originated in Spain and the Spanish sovereign's current rating and Outlook of 'BBB'/'Negative'. It indicates that the rating of the class A notes would be downgraded if Spain was downgraded.

