(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based ACC Limited's (ACC) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects ACC's pan-India presence with around 10% market share in 2010 and a relatively stronger credit profile compared with other cement manufacturers. The ratings factor in support from the parent - Holcim Limited ('BBB'/Stable) - and the strong integration between Holcim and ACC, given the parent's majority ownership (50.3% as on September 2011) in ACC and management control. The ratings are also supported by ACC's solid capital structure and the absence of any major capex plans.

In 2011, the cement sector witnessed lower EBITDA margins compared with 2010 due to higher input costs particularly cost of power and fuel, because of the increase in the price of imported coal. Fitch expects that continuous increase in input costs in the domestic and international markets coupled with muted demand will further put pressure on margins in 2012 (please see, "2012 Outlook: Indian Cement Manufacturers", dated 13 January 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com.).

However, the impact on ACC's cash flows is likely to be limited considering its pan-India presence and limited capex. Also, Fitch expects the company's credit profile to remain strong driven by the strength of its balance sheet indicated by negative net financial leverage at end-December 2010 and end-June 2011.

For nine months ended September 2011 (9M11), ACC's total revenues increased by around 19% yoy to INR75,369.9m due to relatively higher realisations compared with 9M10. However, EBITDA declined to INR735 per tonne in 9M11 from around INR857 per tonne in 9M10 due to higher power and freight costs. EBITDA margins were 17% at 9M11 (9M10: 21%), with a strong EBITDA/interest of 19.1x (9M10: 33.1x).

Negative rating action may result from substantial deterioration of Holchim's credit profile, any debt-led capex by ACC and/or any pressure on the latter's profitability due to a decrease in cement prices, leading to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Rating actions on ACC's instruments are as follows:

- INR1,500m cash credit facility: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

- INR5,000m letter of credit: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR2,250m bank guarantee: affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'