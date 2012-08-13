(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that Georgian banks have continued to report generally strong financial metrics, notwithstanding increasing competition. Profitability is solid, asset quality stable, and capital and liquidity ratios are strong. At the same time, significant risks remain for the country's banks, given the still relatively high-risk operating environment in Georgia, banks' high levels of foreign-currency lending and potential erosion of credit underwriting standards, due to significant competition and quite rapid loan growth.

The report, published in the form of a presentation, is a slightly amended version of a presentation given at a Fitch conference in Tbilisi in July 2012.

