Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 39's EUR1.5bn bonds, due 26 January 2017, a final 'AAA' Long-term rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of five German federated states (Laender). This is the 39th joint issue of the German Laender and the 26th to be rated by Fitch.

The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the five German federated states involved in the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment.

Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the five states undertaking the issue: Bremen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern ,Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances.

Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of which are to be divided between the participating states as follows:

State of Bremen: EUR300m

State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR250m

State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR300m

State of Saarland: EUR300m

State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR350m

The State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible.

The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure on several issuers.

