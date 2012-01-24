(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greene King Finance Plc's (Greene King)
notes, removed them from RWN and assigned a Stable Outlook to the class A and AB notes and a
Negative Outlook to the class B notes. The notes were placed on RWN following the agency's
update of its Whole Business Securitisation Criteria (dated 12 August 2011). A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The affirmation is driven mainly by the transaction's resilient performance over
the past three years despite the difficult trading climate for pubs with, more
recently, the combined estate October 2011 trailing-12-month (TTM) EBITDA
increasing by 1.2%. The resulting actual free cash flow debt service cover
ratios (FCF DSCRs) for the class A, AB and B notes to maturity are solid for
their ratings at 1.8x, 1.7x and 1.5x, respectively (which are aligned with
Fitch's updated FCF DSCR thresholds for the pub sector). The Negative Outlook on
the class B notes reflects the proximity of their base case actual FCF DSCR to
the investment grade threshold, in addition to their greater volatility and
exposure to the ongoing weakness in the UK economy and its effect on consumer
discretionary spending.
Securitised group performance has been driven by revenue growth in the managed
division and stabilisation of the tenanted estate. Managed revenue growth has
been achieved by increasing food sales (YTD January 17 2012: 6.3% LFL), which
now contribute 40% to total managed revenue, reflecting management's effective
strategy adaptation in response to the persistent challenging trading
environment of the past few years. Cost-cutting measures in relation to food
procurement, energy usage and suppliers contract negotiations have also
contributed to revenue growth. Fitch expects full year FY11/12 managed EBITDA
growth of 1.5%.
Tenanted estate performance has stabilised during the past two years with
October 2011 and 2010 TTM EBITDA per pub growth of 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively.
Results have been driven by increased focus on tenant strategy support,
effective use of negotiation opportunities provided by the short-term tenancy
agreements (giving greater control over the pubs' operations), and divestment of
underperforming pubs. Greene King has also developed a franchise offer (23
currently operating), which further enhances its operational control over its
assets. Fitch still remains cautious as to whether positive EBITDA growth can be
maintained in the tenanted estate for the rest of FY11/12. However, 0.5% EBITDA
growth (TTM yoy) at the end of H111/12 suggests it is possible.
Fitch expects that the relatively high quality estate and proven management will
continue to deliver a stable performance over the next two years, and in the
medium term EBITDA is forecast to grow marginally (three-year CAGR: 0.25%,
driven by the managed division) despite a gradually declining EBITDA margin.
However, Fitch remains cautious about the pub sector in general, which remains
exposed to the negative effects of reduced consumer discretionary spending,
changes in customer behaviour, continued competition from the off-trade,
government austerity measures, rising commodity prices and further exposure to
alcohol taxation.
Greene King is a whole business securitisation of a portfolio of 535 managed as
well as 1,402 tenanted and leased (referred to as tenanted) pubs located in
England, Scotland and Wales (as of December 2011). The securitised pubs
represent around 80% of Greene King Group's pub portfolio and are considered a
representative sample of the total estate.
Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the
transaction structure, financial data and cash flow projections.
The rating actions are as follows:
GBP150.0m class A1 floating rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP259.2m class A2 fixed rate notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP120.6m class A3 floating rate notes due 2021: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP258.9m class A4 fixed rate notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP272.8m class A5 floating rate notes due 2033: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP60.0m class AB1 floating rate notes due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP120.9m class B1 fixed rate notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative; removed from Rating Watch Negative
GBP99.9m class B2 floating rate notes due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative; removed from Rating Watch Negative