OVERVIEW

-- In our view, the issuer's income could reduce in the next 12 months to a level that could result in interest shortfalls for the class D and E notes.

-- To reflect this risk, we have lowered our ratings on these classes of notes.

-- Cornerstone Titan 2007-1 is a European CMBS transaction that closed in March 2007, and is currently secured on 27 commercial real estate loans.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Cornerstone Titan 2007-1 PLC's class D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's downgrades follow our assessment of the means available to the issuer to pay interest on the notes.

We understand that the excess spread, which is distributed to the class X notes, is not available in this transaction to mitigate interest shortfalls under the rest of the notes. In this transaction, the issuer relies on servicer advances to address timely payment of interest on the notes.

However, the transaction documents indicate to us that the back-up advancer is not allowed to make servicing advances to cover interest shortfalls under the notes, if such shortfalls have resulted from:

-- Extraordinary expenses payable to the transaction parties (e.g., special servicing fees); or

-- The reduction of servicing advances, if required to meet interest shortfalls under any of the loans, following the determination of an appraisal reduction amount (the appraisal reduction mechanism was structured to prevent drawings on the portion of the securitized loans that represents more than 90% of the note value).

As reflected in the October 2011 cash manager report, the cash manager has, on behalf of the issuer, already been deferring unpaid interest on the class F and G notes, which we do not rate.

In view of impending lease rollovers and the increased number of special serviced loans, we believe that this could have a near-term impact on income that would exacerbate the size of these interest shortfalls in the next 12 months. As a consequence, our analysis indicates that the class D and E notes may be at risk of suffering interest shortfalls (absent other mitigating factors). We have therefore lowered our ratings on these classes of notes.

Today's rating actions have not resulted from a change in our opinion on the creditworthiness of the remaining pool of loans backing the transaction. However, we believe that increased note interest shortfalls have become more likely. Our ratings address timely payment of interest, payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the legal final maturity date (in January 2017).

Cornerstone Titan 2007-1 closed in March 2007 with a note balance of EUR1,321.9 million. The underlying pool initially held 32 loans secured on real estate assets in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and Poland. On the most recent note interest payment date, in October 2011, 27 loans remained outstanding and the outstanding note balance was EUR1,032.3 million.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change, we expect to publish a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for rating European CMBS transactions. Subsequently, we will consider market feedback before publishing our updated criteria. Our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Cornerstone Titan 2007-1 PLC

EUR1.322 Billion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

D BB- (sf) BBB- (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) BB- (sf)