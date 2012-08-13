(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Uttam Galva Steels Ltd.'s (UGSL) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects UGSL's continuing high financial leverage levels of above 4x (FY12 (year end March): 5x, FY11: 4.9x) due to its higher debt levels (INR27.97bn, INR22.71bn). This is driven by its debt-led capex of INR6.2bn towards addition of downstream production facilities, technological and other process improvements and de-bottlenecking existing facilities.

Fitch notes that while FY12 financial leverage has exceeded the negative guideline of 4.0x, the improved production facilities will lead to an improvement in the business profile of the company. This, according to the agency, is expected to help UGSL mitigate profitability pressures during FY13 and contribute to higher profitability thereafter. Fitch expects UGSL's net financial leverage to improve in FY13 to below 4.5x and hereafter to below 4x levels driven by its strong profitability supported by an improving business profile and absence of any large capex.

The ratings reflect UGSL's improving business profile which is primarily driven by its improving product profile. This is likely to result in a higher share of revenue from value-added products in the medium-term. UGSL further benefits from technical support from Arcelor Mittal S.A. (AM, 'BBB-'/ Negative) in these initiatives. Fitch notes that the increasing share of value-added profit is reflected in the increase in UGSL's realisation/tonne to INR62,338 in FY12 (FY11: INR61,138) while raw material prices have largely remained stable. This coupled with the benefits from UGSL's captive power plant resulted in its EBITDA/tonne improving to INR6,055 in FY12 (FY11: INR5,683).

The ratings continue to reflect UGSL's market position as one of India's leading producers of galvanised and cold-rolled products, its demonstrated track record of growth in revenue and margins, and the company's diversified customer profile.

The ratings also factors in UGSL's strong linkages with AM (the co-sponsor with a 33.8% stake). Fitch notes that UGSL is improving its operating and business synergies with AM and expects linkages to strengthen further based on its belief that UGSL's would be part of AM's longer-term India strategy.

The ratings remain constrained by UGSL's lack of backward integration, exposing the company to fluctuations in steel prices. This coupled with high competition in the domestic market may impact its margins.

In FY12, UGSL reported net revenue of INR53.46bn, a yoy increase of 10.5%, and operating EBIDTA increased 15.7% yoy to INR5.19bn.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- any significant pressure on profitability or large capex resulting in net financial leverage continuing above 4.5x in FY13 and above 4x levels thereafter

- any weakening of linkages between AM and UGSL

Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade. However, UGSL's strong profitability, from a significant revenue increase from higher value-added products, resulting in net financial leverage improving to below 4x levels may result in the outlook being revised to Stable.

Rating actions on UGSL's debt instruments are as follows:

- INR2bn non-convertible debenture programme: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR19.32bn long-term debt (enhanced from INR17.23bn): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR4bn fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch A(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR19.05bn non-fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR2bn stand by limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR1bn short-term debt (carved out of the fund-based working capital limits): assigned National Short-Term 'Fitch A1(ind)'