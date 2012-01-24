(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn 10 Indian urban local bodies' (ULBs) ratings assigned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission programme.

The rating withdrawal follows the completion of Ministry of Urban Development's mandate to Fitch. Therefore, the rating of the issuers is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of these ULBs.

The ratings withdrawn are as follows:

Ajmer Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable

Indore Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable

Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai: 'Ficth AA(ind)'/Stable

Municipal Corporation of Jabalpur: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable

Pune Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable

Thane Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable

Ujjain Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Positive