BRIEF-Terrafina concludes refinancing of $150 mln in secured credit loans
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn 10 Indian urban local bodies' (ULBs) ratings assigned under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission programme.
The rating withdrawal follows the completion of Ministry of Urban Development's mandate to Fitch. Therefore, the rating of the issuers is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of these ULBs.
The ratings withdrawn are as follows:
Ajmer Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable
Indore Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Stable
Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable
Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai: 'Ficth AA(ind)'/Stable
Municipal Corporation of Jabalpur: 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/Stable
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable
Pune Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable
Thane Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable
Ujjain Municipal Corporation: 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Positive
Feb 15 Anthem Inc on Wednesday won a temporary restraining order that blocks smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.