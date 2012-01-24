(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire Building Society's (YBS;
'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') outstanding GBP1.252bn mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The bonds constitute
direct obligations of Yorkshire Building Society and are guaranteed by Yorkshire Building
Society LLP, a special-purpose vehicle established for the purpose of the programme. All bonds
benefit from a
12-month extendable maturity from their expected maturity dates.
The rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and
a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 17.5% assigned to the programme. This
combination enables the programme to reach a 'AA' rating based on a
probability-of-default (PD) basis. Furthermore, in a 'AAA' stress, expected
recoveries from covered bonds assumed to be in default exceed 91%. The level of
asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned ratings stands unchanged at 77.5%.
This compares to the contractual AP of 72.9%, which is also the highest level of
AP observed during the past 12 months. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables
YBS to be rated 'AAA' when giving credit to recoveries. The level of AP
supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the
cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time,
even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain
stable over time.
All else equal, the 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds can be maintained as long
as YBS's IDR remains at least 'BBB+'.
At end-October 2011, the cover pool consisted of GBP4.373bn of residential
mortgage loans and GBP78.9m of cash held in a guaranteed investment contract
(GIC) account with HSBC Bank plc ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'). It consisted of 44,400
loans secured on residential properties in the UK with 24.5% currently on
interest-only repayments. Overall, the mortgage portfolio had a weighted average
current indexed loan-to-value ratio of 61%. The cover pool also consists of
9.74% offset mortgage loan products. Fitch believes that the savings linked to
the offset mortgage product are covered under the Financial Services
Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to GBP85,000 per borrower. As a result, Fitch is
comfortable that only the savings in excess of this level are sized for in the
potential set-off amount. The cover pool assets are primarily located in
Yorkshire and Humberside 25.5%, north-west 16.7% and Scotland 12.2%. The
weighted average seasoning of the loans is 61 months with loans more than 90
days in arrears currently 0.12%.
All assets in the cover pool are sterling denominated while the covered bonds
are a combination of sterling and euro-denominated bonds. The cover assets yield
both floating and fixed rates and an interest rate swap is in place with YBS to
transform the interest collections from the cover assets into three-month GBP
LIBOR plus a spread. The bonds yield fixed rates and hedging agreements are in
place with HSBC Bank plc, an external swap counterparty for each of the bonds
currently outstanding to mitigate the FX and interest rate risks.
Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding
covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the AP taken into account
in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.