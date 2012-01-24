(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has maintained all Windermere IX CMBS (Multifamily) S.A.'s CMBS notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

EUR345.4m class A1 (XS0275105319) 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN

EUR91.5m class A2 (XS0275106630) 'AA+sf'; maintained on RWN

EUR49.6m class B (XS0275107521) 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN

EUR51.3m class C (XS0275108099) 'A-sf'; maintained on RWN

The maintained RWN reflects the continuing high degree of uncertainty created by the ongoing legal action against the WOBA borrowers by the city of Dresden. However, Fitch notes the stable performance of the WOBA loan since the last rating action in October 2011.

The city of Dresden has filed a request for arbitration and initiated legal proceedings against various WOBA entities, claiming EUR1.084bn under the 2006 WOBA sale and purchase agreement. Both claims are based on 74 unit sales that occurred between 2007 and 2010. The city alleges that the sales did not fully comply with a requirement to pass on to the respective purchasers certain restrictions in respect of future sales of the units. WOBA engaged Hengeler Mueller as its legal counsel, in order to form its legal response.

In June 2011, the relevant WOBA entities issued responses to the complaints, issued counterclaims, and sued the city and the Finance Mayor of the city (a member of the supervisory board of WOBA Dresden GmbH) for damages. The Local Court in Dresden set a deadline of 8 September 2011 for the city of Dresden to reply to the responses and counterclaims; to date, no information has been made public regarding the city's response.

The servicer reported in the November 2011 quarterly investor report that the court is still collating information from both parties. It is expected that court hearings will take place in 2012, although the exact timing remains unclear. Fitch expects to downgrade the bonds if there are no positive developments in the next three months.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.