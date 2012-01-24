(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 -

-- National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG) announced the completion of its tender offer to acquire five outstanding hybrid capital securities on Jan. 16, 2012.

-- We are therefore raising the issue ratings on the securities to 'CC' from 'C'.

-- Today's action does not affect the counterparty credit ratings on NBG and the other issue ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised to 'CC' from 'C' its issue ratings on five hybrid securities issued by National Bank of Greece Funding Ltd. and guaranteed by the National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG; CCC/Negative/C).

The rating action follows the bank's announcement on Jan. 16, 2012, of the completion of its tender offer launched on five hybrid capital securities on Jan. 3, 2012. This action does not affect the counterparty credit ratings on NBG or any other debt issue rating.

On Jan. 5, 2012, we said that we considered NBG's proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our criteria, and we accordingly lowered the issue rating on its five outstanding hybrid capital securities to 'C' (see "Ratings On Five Hybrids Of National Bank of Greece S.A. Lowered To 'C' Following Announcement Of Tender Offer," Jan. 5, 2012). We added that we would review the rating on any untendered hybrid securities upon completion of the offer.

On Jan. 16, 2012, NBG announced it had completed its offer and that it had accepted a total amount of about EUR200 million tendered for purchase under the offer. Following the settlement of the purchase, the remaining outstanding amount of the five hybrid securities is about EUR190 million.

We have reviewed the issue ratings on the remaining hybrid securities in light of the completion of the tender offer, and have decided to raise the ratings to 'CC', thereby equalizing them with the stand-alone credit profile assigned to NBG. At this level, the ratings on NBG's hybrid instruments already reflect the high risks that we believe continue to weigh on the bank's solvency. We believe that the magnitude of NBG's exposure to government debt relative to its capital base means that a potential government debt restructuring could substantially impair its capital position. In our view, the possible impact of a potential government debt restructuring, combined with substantial credit losses, could eventually trigger a deferral of the coupon payment on these instruments.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Research Update: Ratings On Five Hybrids Of National Bank of Greece S.A. Lowered To 'C' Following Announcement Of Tender Offer, Jan. 5, 2012

-- Research Update: National Bank of Greece S.A. 'CCC/C' Ratings Affirmed On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Negative, Dec. 6, 2011