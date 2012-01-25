(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited's (MHRIL) INR500m purchaser payouts (originated under a fresh receivables assignment transaction) a 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)' rating.

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of September 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on the credit rating of the originator (MHRIL), as the assignment is with full recourse to the originator. The pool assigned to the purchaser has future receivables of INR717.8m.

MHRIL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR750m purchaser payouts (originated under receivables assignment

transactions): 'Fitch A(SO)(ind)'

- INR600m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR100m non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch A1(ind)'

For MHRIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Mahindra Holidays Affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable", dated 21 October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.