Rationale

Our ratings on Norinchukin reflect its strong liquidity, stable funding base supported by member cooperatives, and a likelihood of extraordinary government support, if necessary, due to its systemic importance as a central organization for the agricultural, forestry, and fishery credit system. On the other hand, these factors are offset by weak profitability in comparison with overseas and other Japanese banks due to its inherent systemic role; and its vulnerability to market fluctuations due to a high proportion of marketable securities to its total assets.

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Norinchukin on the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The SACP of Norinchukin is 'a'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Japan is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong net external balance, which offsets the high level of government debt, and limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by generally low earnings capacity.

Our assessment of Norinchukin's business position is "adequate." This reflects our view that Norinchukin, as the central bank of agricultural cooperatives in Japan, maintains a fair competitive position in the markets in which it operates. The cooperative system, as a whole, has JPY126 trillion in assets, which is comparable to the amount of total deposits held by Japan's three major banking groups. Norinchukin has a strong deposit base through its lower-tier cooperatives, and its revenue is well diversified by region. However, these factors are offset by Norinchukin concentrating its investments mainly on bonds and its reliance on them as a revenue source. The bank collectively invests extra funds from its lower-tier cooperatives due to limited demand for domestic loans. Norinchukin operates under the Norinchukin Bank Law, which shapes the nature of the bank's management. Fundamentally, the spirit of the Norinchukin Bank Law is comparable with commercial banking laws in Japan, but under Article 1 of this law, Norinchukin's role is to aid the nation's economy by contributing to the development of the agricultural, forestry, and fishery industries.

Our "adequate" assessment of capital and earnings balances Norinchukin's satisfactory capital structure and modest earnings capacity. As for the bank's capital ratios, we expect the RAC ratio to exceed 10%, given that it has switched to a conservative investment policy with regards to securities. Over the next several quarters, we consider that Norinchukin is likely to post net profits that can be considered stable compared to its past results. This is because we expect loan loss provisions to remain low and Norinchukin has switched to a conservative investment policy after the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in 2008. However, we may still see volatility in Norinchukin's net profit even though the bank has reduced its risk appetite since 2009. Volatility may arise from possible devaluation losses considering that its significant investment portfolio as an institutional investor, with securities accounting for 63% of total assets (as of March 2012), is large compared with other major Japanese banks. This view reflects the fact that Norinchukin has shown a larger deviation in net profit in the past five years compared to the standard among Japan's major banks. Meanwhile, we calculated a low three-year average earnings buffer for Norinchukin at between 25 basis points and 35 basis points.

Our risk position assessment for Norinchukin is "adequate." After experiencing the 2007-2009 financial crisis and posting a loss in fiscal 2008 (ended March 2009), Norinchukin has become more risk averse in terms of asset management. The bank aims to achieve a stable ordinary profit of between JPY50 billion and JPY100 billion, which is one-third of the amount that it had previously achieved. In consideration of the change in Norinchukin's asset management policy, we view its complexity as manageable in light of its risk management. However, loss experience compares unfavorably with its domestic peers, as the spike in fiscal 2008's loss was large and we expect the volatility of net profit to remain high. Our risk position assessment also takes into account Norinchukin's relatively large interest rate risk in its banking account, as well as its central bank role, which subjects it to the possibility of being negatively affected by the member cooperatives when they fall into financial difficulties.

Norinchukin's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is "strong," in our opinion. The cooperative system's large retail branch network provides it with a stable base of core deposits that it can draw on to meet its funding needs. About 90% of its deposits are derived from member cooperatives, which are backed by a strong retail deposit base that mostly relies on farmers or residents in their respective regions. Its ratio of total loans to customer deposits is 32% (as of March 2012), according to our calculation, and is an indicator of strong liquidity.

The ICR on Norinchukin is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting the bank's "high" systemic importance in Japan and our assessment of the Japanese government as "highly supportive."

